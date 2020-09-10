Umno to contest 31 seats in Sabah polls, Musa excluded

KOTA KINABALU: Umno will contest 31 seats in the coming Sabah election though several big names, including former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman and supreme council member Abdul Rahman Dahlan, appear to have been excluded as candidates.

Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin, who announced the candidates, said former federal minister Salleh Said Keruak would contest the Usuakan state seat in Kota Belud.

Bung, who is also the Kinabatangan MP, will contest the new state seat of Lamag, which is in his parliamentary constituency.

He said 95% of Umno’s candidates are new faces.

He said the other Barisan Nasional components, MCA and PBRS, will announce their candidates later.

This comes after a planned event to announce the BN and Sabah PPBM candidates fizzled out this morning.

The name of the event was also changed to “Ramah Mesra with leaders from BN and Perikatan Nasional”.

MORE TO COME



