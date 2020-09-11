Can’t avoid friendly clashes, but hope there’s no sabotage, says PBS

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) tried its best to avoid friendly fights but could not strike an understanding with Barisan Nasional (BN) allies over certain seats, its deputy president Radin Malleh said today.

He said PBS felt there should not be any overlap if the seats were distributed properly.

“We didn’t want friendly fights because we think we can win those seats easily as we have strong grassroots support there… the main intention is to win the election,” he told reporters during the launch of the PBS manifesto in Penampang today.

“But it looks like other parties want to contest anyway as they think they are strong there too. We cannot withdraw our candidates.

“In this election, it is a bit difficult to avoid clashes. The stronger and better party will emerge the victor.”

He also said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had advised that if possible, parties in BN, PN and their allies should avoid clashing with each other.

PBS is set to contest a total of eight seats against BN parties namely Umno in the Bengkoka, Tanjung Aru and Telupid seats; BN component Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah in Matunggong, Tandek and Kadamaian; and Sabah MCA in Kapayan and Karamunting.

Radin said the PBS election machinery would cooperate with BN parties in seats where they did not clash.

“Where there are no clashes, we will work together with other parties in the respective areas,” he said, adding that he hoped there would be no act of sabotage despite the clash of seats.

“The objective is to topple the Warisan-led government.”

He also dismissed claims that Warisan Plus parties would benefit if there were split votes due to the friendly fights.

“That is not necessarily the matter because it is up to the people… Warisan is not too popular anyway. The stronger party will win,” Radin said.



