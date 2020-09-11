Court upholds remand extension in Sungai Gong pollution case

SHAH ALAM: The High Court here has upheld a five-day remand extension against four factory managers to facilitate investigations into the water pollution incident in the Sungai Gong industrial area in Rawang.

Judge Ab Karim Ab Rahman made the decision after hearing submissions from deputy public prosecutor Tengku Intan Suraya Tengku Ismail as well as lawyers Abdul Rashid Ismail and M Reza Hassan, representing the four suspects.

According to the judge the magistrate’s decision to extend the remand period was correct because more investigations were needed as the pollution incident was serious and of public interest.

Earlier, Abdul Rashid and M Reza filed a review application against the extension of the remand order issued by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court yesterday against their clients. The first remand order had ended on Saturday.

The suspects, aged 50 to 60, were remanded for investigations under Section 430 of the Penal Code.

Following oil pollution which allegedly came from the factory, four Sungai Selangor water treatment plants had to suspend operations on Sept 3, disrupting water supply to a total of 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley.



