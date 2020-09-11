Do it for ‘abah’ Muhyiddin, Sabahans urged

KOTA KINABALU: Perikatan Nasional leader Muhyiddin Yassin, making a plea as “abah” or respected elder, has urged Sabahans to help him put Perikatan Nasional into power as the next state government.

Speaking on the eve of nomination day for the state assembly elections, Muhyiddin rallied the people to make the switch from Warisan Plus government to PN, for stronger state-federal ties and thus enable more assistance to be channelled to Sabah.

Muhyiddin, who is also prime minister, said the federal government had provided much-sought development especially in the rural areas in the state but more was needed.

Speaking at a visit to Tanjung Keramat people’s housing project in Putatan near here today, he said: “Yes, I know the state government has prepared this but to depend on them alone is not enough.”

He said he had made a similar speech during a recent visit to Sandakan but that “some people from the other side” became upset at him.

“They are saying ‘no need to say like that because we have already spent so much’. But I want to ask, how much is that? That’s why the state needs the close cooperation and support from the federal government. The closer the better so more allocations can be prepared.

“That is why we want the Sabah people to help me … this is abah, although not that old.

“We must ensure that we can change the state government and make it a PN government together with our other allies,” Muhyiddin said to loud applause.

Sabahans will go to the polls on Sept 26. Nomination day is tomorrow, with voting on Sept 22.

There will be 73 state seats up for contest compared to 60 in the 2018 general election.

Most parties have already named their candidates including Barisan Nasional and PN Plus who are seeking to topple the Warisan Plus state government.



