Enough of excuses, Indira tells cops over delay in bringing daughter to her

PETALING JAYA: Kindergarten teacher M Indira Gandhi has again expressed disappointment over the delay in bringing her daughter Prasana Diksa to her, saying “what is so difficult in following the court order”.

“Why do the police keep talking about bringing (her ex-husband) Muhammad Riduan Abdullah back to Malaysia? It has nothing to do with him.

“I just want Prasana back,” she told FMT, adding that the police could work with their foreign counterparts to bring her daughter back to the country.

Indira said this after Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Abdul Hamid Bador had earlier today said the operation to bring back Prasana and her ex-husband to Malaysia would be complicated and time-consuming.

Hamid was further reported in Malay Mail Online as saying that the police were still holding on to the negotiation process through an intermediary to bring back Riduan, who forcefully took Prasana and fled the country.

“We have problems and limitations to bring back Riduan forcefully from a different country,” he was quoted as saying at a press conference in Perak.

“I can’t take action outside the law. Also, he is not a hardcore criminal.”

He said a special team, led by a high-ranking officer, had been formed to negotiate and persuade Riduan to return.

Last Thursday, Indira, 45, went with lawyer and activist Ambiga Sreenevasan and Indira Gandhi Action Team (Ingat) chairman Arun Dorasamy to meet Hamid.

However, they were unable to meet him as he had to attend another meeting in Putrajaya.

Indira today said they had met other police officers but that they did not inform them of any new developments in the case.

“They told us there is Covid-19. But what about before March?” she asked.

“Enough of excuses. It has been 11 years and the police are always giving excuses,” she said, adding that there has been a change of five IGPs since her case came up in 2009.

Prasana was taken away by Riduan, known as K Pathmanathan before he converted to Islam in 2009, when she was just 11 months old.



