Face masks doused with chemicals? Fake, say cops

KUCHING: Sarawak police have denied issuing a warning that robbers are handing out free chemically-doused face masks in order to commit robberies.

Sarawak police commissioner Aidi Ismail today confirmed that the message, which had gone viral on WhatsApp recently, was false.

“Sarawak police also advise the public to contact any police station to verify the authenticity of news before sharing it on social media,” he said in a statement today.

The viral message claiming to have originated from the authorities said there were individuals going door-to-door to distribute free face masks, doused with chemicals, to the public, with the intention of robbing them.



