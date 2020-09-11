‘Friendly fights’ shaping up in 11 Sabah seats

KOTA KINABALU: All major parties have announced their line-ups for the Sabah state elections but hours from nomination day tomorrow, the Liberal Democratic Party has yet to show its cards.

Neither has United Sabah National Organisation, commonly called Usno Baru.

While the Warisan Plus coalition has announced candidates in all 73 seats at stake, friendly fights could be taking place among Barisan Nasional parties and allies.

Much attention has been paid to LDP, which is on the rebound with former chief minister Chong Kah Kiat leading the charge. The party, a former component of Barisan Nasional, is offering Chong as the state’s saviour, pledging to “set things right” if LDP is given the mandate.

However, there has been no official announcement of its candidates as yet.

Multi-cornered fights are expected in almost all the 73 state seats, not taking into account the number of independent candidates who might show up at the various nomination centres tomorrow.

Warisan Plus is contesting all the 73 seats: Warisan is taking the chunk of the seats at 46, Upko obtained 12 seats, DAP and PKR seven each and Amanah one.

Barisan Nasional will contest a total of 40 seats with components Umno vying for 31 seats, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah five seats and Sabah MCA four seats.

Perikatan Nasional, comprising Sabah PPBM, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), will contest 29 seats altogether.

BN and PN ally Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) will contest 15 seats, with eight of the seats clashing against BN parties.

PBS will contest against Umno in the Bengkoka, Tanjung Aru and Telupid seats; against PBRS in the Matunggong, Tandek and Kadamaian; and against MCA in Kapayan and Karamunting.

STAR on the other hand will contest against PBRS in the Tulid and Sook interior seats, and against Umno in the Paginatan seat.

Altogether, there are friendly fights in 11 seats involving PBS/STAR against either Umno, PBRS and Sabah MCA. There are no clashes between Umno and Sabah PPBM, at least for now.

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said earlier today that party leaders had agreed to negotiate so that there would be no clashes with each other.

Meanwhile, Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, considered a mosquito party, will be making its first foray into the state election, contesting 40 seats.



