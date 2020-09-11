Ministry to get data on when to allow daily commute to Singapore

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The health ministry is looking into fully reopening the Malaysia-Singapore border for daily commutes, minister Dr Adham Baba said.

He said the plan to reopen the border came following pressure from the public whose livelihood had been affected by the closing of the border.

“The extension of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) until December is a crucial period for the ministry to determine the best time to allow the opening of the border for daily commuters.

“This is because during this period, we will be able to assess and acquire valuable input from both countries, including methods to reduce Covid-19 infection,” he told the media after the launch of a Lego mural specially dedicated to Covid-19 frontliners at Legoland Theme Park here today.

He stressed that the ministry would utilise the data and follow the stipulated regulations to prevent claims of not doing their best in controlling the disease and not taking care of the people’s wellbeing.

Adham said the ministry is also planning to double the number of swab tests conducted under the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) schemes.

Currently, 2,000 swab tests are done daily under the PCA scheme and 400 under the RGL scheme.

Meanwhile Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad, who was also present at the event, said the state government would continue to push for the border’s reopening.

“I will continue to urge the federal government not to consider the ‘Green Travel Bubble’ plan for the Johor-Singapore border opening.

“Johor-Singapore ties are unique. That is why we do not hesitate to allow movement of lorries that carry food, medical supplies, essential items and such because of the human element involved and as things between Johor and Singapore are different,” he said, while urging the federal government to consider this unique position.

Also present at the event was Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri.



