Pandemic demands more research from academics, says Muhyiddin

KOTA KINABALU: The challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic demand more research work done by the academic fraternity, particularly in fields that can further help revive the country’s economy, Muhyiddin Yassin said.

The prime minister said although academicians tend to focus on research work and on developing their expertise, there were still plenty of opportunities for them to work for society’s benefit.

“In this context, the direction taken by academicians must also be in line with the challenges faced by local communities and society in general.

“Academicians must start changing their way of thinking. In this case, from ‘knowledge for knowledge’ to ‘knowledge for society and nation’.

“We are facing challenges … the Covid-19 pandemic, economic recovery efforts and the implementation of various government agendas in security, health, tourism and for the nation’s prosperity.

“All these are among challenges that must be given focus, especially by the academic fraternity,” he said at a gathering with students of Sabah public higher learning institutions at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here today, where he also handed over Yayasan Tenaga Nasional’s My Brighter Future (MyBF) scholarship offer letters.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad, Higher Education Ministry secretary-general Mazlan Yusoff, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) chairman Mahdzir Khalid and TNB president and CEO Amir Hamzah Azizan.

