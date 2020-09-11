PAS giving way to allies in Sabah polls, to concentrate on GE15, says Hadi

PETALING JAYA: PAS today said it is opting out of the Sabah election because it wants to prioritise preparations for the 15th General Election.

Its president Abdul Hadi Awang also said in a statement that it was giving way to its allies to contest the polls for the sake of the alliance, in reference to Muafakat Nasional.

“PAS respects its allies in Sabah who intend to contest in all 73 seats in the state polls, after negotiation efforts were finalised.

“In this regard, PAS has decided to give way to allies to ensure straight fights in the state polls, in order to preserve the consensus and consider future political implications.”

The party would continue to mobilise support for its allies in the state election at local levels, he said.

Yesterday, Sabah PPBM chief Hajiji Noor announced that PN would contest 29 seats in the state polls.

He said the coalition would be represented by its components PPBM, STAR and SAPP, adding that 60% of PN’s candidates were new faces. He did not mention PAS.



