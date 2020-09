PETALING JAYA: Fuel prices will see a drop across the board from Sept 12 to Sept 18, the finance ministry announced today.

Prices for both RON97 and RON95 will drop by five sen and will retail at RM1.96 and RM1.66 per litre respectively from midnight.

Diesel will drop by six sen, retailing at RM1.72 per litre.

The ministry said it would continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price changes and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people.