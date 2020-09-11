PPBM man says allies should be as big-hearted as PAS

PETALING JAYA: A member of PPBM’s leadership has praised the decision by PAS to step aside for the sake of its coalition ally in the Sabah state assembly elections.

Muhammad Faiz Na’ama, a member of PPBM’s supreme council, said other allies in Perikatan Nasional should emulate PAS’s big-hearted attitude, and its understanding of the importance of consensus on the same platform.

The key here is diplomacy and partnership based on local socio-political realities so that all parties feel the spirit of “togetherness”, he said.

PAS Youth pledges to help allies win

The PAS Youth wing said today it accepted the party’s decision to give way to their allies BN-PN in the Sabah elections.

Wing leader Khairil Nizam Khirudin said that although no PAS candidate was contesting, the party would still use its election machinery to help ensure victory for the candidate representing BN-PN.

He also reminded all Sabahans that the elections would shape Sabah’s future. Issues that arose recently, such as the lack of infrastructure or access to the Internet, was proof of the need for a progressiveand united state government.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang had said the decision not to contest was made to preserve the consensus and take into account the political implications in the future.

There are 73 seats to be contested at the state elections.

Umno has said it would contest 31 while PN comprising PPBM, STAR, and SUPP is expected to contest 29. The other seats will be contested by PBRS (5), MCA (4) and PBS (15).

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said earlier today that party leaders had agreed to negotiate so that there would be no clashes with each other.

Nomination of candidates will take place tomorrow. Polling day is Sept. 26.



