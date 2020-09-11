Sabah polls is on, apex court throws out stay application

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has dismissed an application by a former assemblyman to suspend the 16th Sabah state election pending the disposal of the “two chief ministers” dispute between Musa Aman and Shafie Apdal.

Following this ruling, nominations scheduled for tomorrow and polling on Sept 26 will proceed.

On Tuesday, former Tamparuli assemblyman Jahid @ Noordin Jahim filed a stay application, saying governor Juhar Mahiruddin’s decision to dissolve the 15th state assembly on July 30 should be stayed until the disposal of the suit.

MORE TO COME



