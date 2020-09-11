Selangor launches digitalisation plan to help SMEs adapt to new norms

PETALING JAYA: Selangor has launched a new digitalisation plan, known as the Selangor Business Hub (SBH), aimed at helping businesses in the state adapt to the new norms in face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

State executive councillor for investment, industry, commerce and SMEs Teng Chang Khim said the state was not waiting for the pandemic to blow over but wanted to ensure SMEs could adapt to the new norms of business.

“We plan to move up the value chain and lead in finding a way out of the pandemic by using digitalisation as a tool,” he said in a statement today.

“We have to accept the reality that the pandemic has created a domino effect on Asean’s economy and the rest of the world.

“Nonetheless, the Selangor government has continued to facilitate and assist companies in these times of uncertainty to keep their presence in the state and restore their confidence.”

The SBH seeks to provide businesses with a virtual networking platform for them to engage and network with stakeholders in the region despite the ongoing travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, Invest Selangor CEO Hasan Azhari Idris said the digitalisation plan could quicken the shift of activities usually done physically to a virtual format.

“We will constantly refine our goals and strategies in Invest Selangor to be in line with the state government’s efforts in realising our Smart Selangor vision as well as in becoming the Smart Gateway to Asean,” he said.

The SBH comprises three key components, namely the Invest Selangor Investment Promotional Programmes, Virtual Selangor International Business Summit and Selangor Information Technology and E-Commerce Council Virtual Hub.



