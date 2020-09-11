Shafie denies PKR is unhappy with 7 seats

SEMPORNA: Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal has admitted that the distribution of seats among Warisan Plus parties for the Sabah state assembly elections was not an easy task but it was done by consensus.

He said the matter had been negotiated with Amanah, DAP, PKR and Upko, and he had also monitored and assessed various aspects before deciding on the suitable candidates.

He said this to reporters after a meet-and-greet programme with the people at the Jamek Mosque in Kampung Bantayan here today.

Shafie was asked to comment on the allocation of seven seats to PKR although it had requested for 14. The seven seats are Matunggong, Tempasuk, Tamparuli, Inanam, Api-Api, Klias and Sook.

It was announced yesterday that Warisan Plus would be contesting in all 73 seats in the snap polls, with Warisan fielding candidates in 46 seats, Upko (12), DAP (seven), PKR (seven) and Amanah (one).

Shafie denied allegations that Sabah PKR chairman Christina Liew was unhappy with the seat allocation as she and some PKR members exited the hall when the announcement was made. He said she left because of another matter.



