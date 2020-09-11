US embassy remembers 3 Malaysians who lost their lives on 9/11

KUALA LUMPUR: On the 19th anniversary of the Sept 11 terrorist attack on the US, the American embassy in Malaysia paid tribute to three Malaysians who lost their lives in the tragedy.

In a post on social media, the embassy’s official account said:

“Today, on Sept 11, we remember all those who died or were injured in New York City, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania in 2001.

“We keep in our hearts the police, firefighters, and ordinary citizens who came to their rescue and lost their lives or live with debilitating illness and trauma.

“We keep in our hearts the families of all who died or were injured.”

Vijayashanker Paramsothy was born in Selangor and lived in Queens, New York. He was 23.

SeiLai Khoo was born in Sandakan and lived in Jersey City, New Jersey. She was 38.

Siew-Nya Ang was born in Penang and also lived in New Jersey. She was 37.

All three died during the attacks on the World Trade Center (WTC), New York.

The attack remains the single deadliest terrorist attack in human history.

A total of 2,977 people were killed in New York City, Washington, DC and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

A total of 2,753 people were killed at the WTC site in Lower Manhattan when hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 were intentionally crashed into the north and south towers.

The attack was orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.



