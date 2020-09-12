10 witnesses give statements about soldier’s death at camp

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have recorded statements from 10 witnesses to assist in investigations into the death of the late Private Abdul Aziz Aznam who was found dead after a fall from the third floor of a military camp hostel in Batu Pahat late last month.

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said they involved two officers and seven low-ranking personnel as well as a civilian.

“From the post-mortem report, no external injuries or criminal elements were found to be the cause of death. However, we are still waiting for the laboratory report. We have recorded a statement from a soldier who saw the victim (Aziz) run and jump from the third floor,” he told newsmen today.

Ayob Khan said investigations revealed Aziz had been missing from duty for 218 days. He had also undergone commando training with the Special Service Group after completing basic military training.

Aziz was reported to have suffered serious injuries after falling from the third floor. He died a week later while being treated at Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat.



