47,300 found jobs through hiring programme, says minister

HULU SELANGOR: About 47,332 job seekers have obtained employment through the Hiring Incentive Programme (Penjana Kerjaya) since it started on June 15, said Human Resources Minister M Saravanan.

He said the total recruitment involved 7,196 employers registered with Penjana Kerjaya, which was created to reduce the unemployment rate and revive the country’s economy.

“A total of 8,045 job seekers in Selangor have managed to get jobs through this programme. Therefore, I call on more employers to register with Penjana Kerjaya and the national employment portal MYFutureJobs to help Malaysians looking for work,” he said.

He said this at a press conference at a Penjana Kerjaya carnival here today, where more than 6,500 jobs were on offer.

He said based on statistics from the Sosco employment insurance system, a total of 79,737 workers had lost their livelihoods so far since the Covid-19 pandemic occurred.

On another matter, Saravanan said the ministry, National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, and the home ministry were holding discussions on special training for foreigners who work as security guards.

“Recently, there was a case of a security guard (foreigner) being beaten by an individual. If they can’t take care of themselves, how can they take care of us?” he said.

In July, a 44-second video went viral on social media showing a man slapping and using a stick to assault a security guard, believed to be a foreigner.



