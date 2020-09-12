58 new Covid-19 cases reported

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry today reported 58 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the total number of cases to 9,868.

The positive cases include five imported cases and 53 local transmissions, the health ministry said in a statement today.

It said 29 of the 53 local cases involve Malaysians. The other 24 are foreigners.

No new deaths were recorded today, with the country’s death toll remaining at 128.

Eight patients were discharged over the last 24 hours, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, with total recoveries to date standing at 9,189.

Noor Hisham said there are currently 551 active cases, with nine being treated at intensive care units and five needing respiratory assistance.

