75 women among 183 held at KL entertainment centre

KUALA LUMPUR: One hundred and eighty-three individuals, including 75 women, were arrested at an entertainment centre at a shopping mall on Jalan Bukit Bintang here early this morning for flouting regulations under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

They were arrested during “Ops Noda” by the Criminal Investigation Department of the city police at 12.50am.

Music was blaring and the premises were congested, which made physical distancing difficult, when police arrived.

City CID deputy head (Intelligence/Operations) Rohan Shah said those arrested were aged between 21 and 40.

He said police also arrested 12 employees of the entertainment outlet, including foreigners believed to be working without valid permits.

In the operation, which ended at about 3am, police also seized equipment including loudspeakers, handphones and RM2,000.

Rohan said the outlet was believed to be operating without a valid licence.



