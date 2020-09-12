84 arrested for MCO-related offences

PUTRAJAYA: Police arrested 84 individuals yesterday over movement control order-related offences, including 22 people who were not wearing face masks, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In a statement, Ismail said 76 individuals were issued compound fines while the remaining eight individuals were remanded.

The majority of the offences, Ismail said, was for non-compliance with SOPs regarding the wearing of masks in public places, being involved in activities which made physical distancing difficult as well as attending activities at nightclubs.

A total of 3,114 compliance task force teams, involving 12,676 personnel, were involved in carrying out checks at 56,201 premises.

This included supermarkets, restaurants, hawker stalls, factories, banks, government offices, as well as land, water and air transport terminals.

“The authorities also arrested 108 foreigners and one smuggler in a joint operation on Friday. They also seized a boat and two vehicles,” Ismail said.

Regarding the mandatory home quarantine, Ismail said 27,101 people who arrived through KLIA were screened for Covid-19 from July 24 to Sept 11 and were placed under quarantine.

Some 69 people were sent to hospital for treatment, while 16,935 people were allowed to return home during this period. Some 10,087 people are undergoing mandatory quarantine.

Ismail also announced that checks by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) on six construction sites showed five of them complied with SOPs while the sixth one had stopped operating.

