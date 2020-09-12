MoH to study need to quarantine those returning from Sabah polls

PORT DICKSON: The health ministry (MoH) will study if there is a need to impose mandatory quarantine on those from the peninsula who have gone to Sabah for the state election upon their return.

Its minister, Dr Adham Baba, said the matter would be discussed at the special ministerial meeting on the implementation of the movement control order.

“We will conduct a study on the risks involved and it will be discussed at the meeting on Covid-19 and also with the National Security Council (NSC),” he told reporters at a press conference after officiating the Bagan Pinang Wellness Hub here today.

He said this when asked whether the ministry would impose a mandatory quarantine order against those from the peninsula who are involved in the Sabah election upon their return from the state, following the increase in new Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

Yesterday, the health ministry reported a surge in new Covid-19 positive cases, with 182 cases involving 181 local infections and one imported case.

The Covid-19 cases in Sabah, involving the Benteng LD Cluster, recorded 250 cases with 167 new cases recorded yesterday.

When asked whether the current Covid-19 situation warrants imposing inter-state travel, he said there was no need for that at the moment with the implementation of the enhanced movement control order in some areas to curb the spread of the virus.

On the Wellness Hub programme, Adham said it is a one stop centre that provides health promotion facilities and services to the local community.

To date, MoH has established 28 such Wellness Hubs nationwide, each costing almost RM500,000, he added.



