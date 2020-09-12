PN allies agree to avert Sabah election clashes

KOTA KINABALU: Perikatan Nasional partners and allies have resolved their overlapping claims to seats in the Sabah elections and averted potential clashes in at least 11 constituencies.

An amicable solution was reached today, less than 24 hours before nominations of candidates are filed, at a meeting of leaders of PN, Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah with PN leader Muhyiddin Yassin.

“We have reached consensus to avoid these clashes,” said BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi after attending the meeting.

The 11 seats were reported to be Bengkoka, Telupid, Matunggong, Kadamaian, Tandek, Tulid, Sook, Kapayan, Karamunting, Paginatan and Tanjung Aru.

The PN’s opponents, Warisan Plus and allies, have also finalised their seat allocations in all the 73 seats they will contest. PKR was the latest to say it will contest in seven seats.

Based on announcements by political parties so far, it is unlikely that there will be straight fights in any constituency. A crowded field is more likely, with multi-cornered fights involving up to eight candidates in some constituencies.

Warisan Plus, Parti Cinta Sabah, and BN, PN and their ally PBS have all announced their candidates for the 73 seats.

Usno, now headed by former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Pandikar Amin Mulia, is expected to contest in at least 44 seats. Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah secretary-general Stephen Jacob confirmed that his party will contest in at least 40 seats, while Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah said it will vie for four seats.

This did not include Liberal Democratic Party, which will only reveal its candidates during the nomination process tomorrow.




