Prosecution confident in upcoming Guan Eng trial

GEORGE TOWN: A deputy public prosecutor leading the case against Lim Guan Eng for alleged criminal misappropriation of property has clarified his remarks about a “99% conviction” which drew criticism from lawyers.

Lead prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said he had meant that cases that are taken up for prosecution are those with a 99% chance of conviction.

“We are confident with the upcoming trial. The policy at the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the MACC is that we would only pursue cases that have 99% chance of conviction,” he told FMT.

“Of the cases that we prosecute 99% are the ones with a chance of successfully resulting in a conviction,” he said.

Shaharuddin has previously been the prosecutor in the high-profile cases involving the murder of Hussain Ahmad Najadi, Kevin Morais, and Kim Jong-nam.

Earlier today, Shaharuddin arraigned Lim over alleged dishonest misappropriation of property involving two plots of state land in Tanjung Pinang worth RM208.7 million to two developer companies.

Lim has pleaded not guilty. The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years’ jail, whipping and fine. The case has been transferred to the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur.



