Restaurants and shops in KL to still close at midnight

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has decided to maintain opening times for businesses in Kuala Lumpur till midnight throughout the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

This is despite a decision by the National Security Council (NSC) to allow certain premises such as restaurants and shops to stay open until 2am.

In a statement, DBKL said this is to standardise closing times for efficient monitoring by enforcement officers.

“Throughout the RMCO period, DBKL, together with other agencies, has conducted monitoring and checks on 7,200 business premises around Kuala Lumpur for SOP compliance.”

DBKL said their monitoring showed public compliance with RMCO SOPs still needed to improve.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob previously said various businesses such as restaurants and convenience stores will be allowed to operate until 2am instead of midnight.



