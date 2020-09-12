Rules eased for Malaysians to leave and enter country

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department today released updated rules for Malaysians wanting to enter or leave the country until the recovery movement control order (RMCO) ends on Dec 31.

Those who can leave Malaysia without prior approval from the department are diplomats on duty travel and their dependents; students continuing their studies and those who have just received study offers; students taking exams; and long-term pass holders of other countries (permanent residents/resident pass/employment pass, etc).

Malaysians who need the department’s green light to leave the country are those who came in during the MCO period; have just got job offers; need to attend meetings/seminars/exhibitions or go on business matters; emergency travel; and parents accompanying children to study abroad.

Those going for holidays and social visits to family members overseas are not allowed to leave the country.

Malaysians who left the country during the MCO period are allowed to enter the country without seeking prior approval from the department.

“However, they are not allowed to leave the country again without getting permission from the department despite having a long-term overseas pass,” the department said in a statement.

Malaysians also allowed in include those from countries whose other travellers face an entry ban even though these Malaysians had left during the MCO period. This extends to long-term pass holders from these countries.



