BN promises an ‘out of the box’ manifesto for Sabah polls

KINABATANGAN: Barisan Nasional will announce its manifesto for the Sabah election next Wednesday (Sept 16).

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, speaking at the Lamag operations centre here, said it will be something “out of the box” and will place emphasis on the welfare of the people.

Sabah BN chairman and Kinabatangan MP Bung Moktar Radin is contesting in Lamag, which is within the Kinabatangan constituency.

Candidates from Warisan (Mohd Ismail Ayob), Parti Cinta Sabah (Razman Mayah), Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (Saidin Abd Rahman) as well as an independent, Junny @ Karuak Abdullah, are also vying for the seat.

Zahid said it is fair for Bung to be given a chance and gain support from the public so he could continue to be committed in serving the people.

He also described Bung as a “gem” that the people had “forgotten to polish”.

Bung told reporters that with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, the grand coalition announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, entering the arena, he was confident that BN will win the state polls on Sept 26.

