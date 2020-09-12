Sabah PPBM chief faces 3-cornered fight in Sulaman

TUARAN: Sabah PPBM chairman Hajiji Noor is in a three-cornered fight for the Sulaman state seat in the Sept 26 election.

He is up against Warisan’s Aliasgar Basri and Chinese Sabah Party’s (PCS) Rekan Hussein.

Sulaman returning officer Mohd Sapian Alfian Nair made the announcement after nominations closed this morning.

Hajiji is the incumbent Sulaman assemblyman after winning it during the 14th general election.

He then had a majority of 7,774 votes in a three-way fight, too, against Warisan and Sabah People’s Hope Party (PHRS) candidates.



