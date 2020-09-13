294 at nightclubs among 512 held for MCO-linked offences

PUTRAJAYA: Police arrested 512 individuals yesterday over movement control order-related offences.

Among them, 294 people were caught at nightclubs, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In a statement, Ismail said 452 out of the 512 were issued compound fines.

Another 59 were remanded and one freed on police bail.

The majority of the offences, Ismail said, were for the non-compliance with SOPs related to wearing of masks in public, activities which made physical distancing difficult, premises operating beyond permitted hours, alleged involvement in prostitution and attending private parties.

One person was detained for failing to adhere to the quarantine order under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

A total of 2,663 compliance task force teams, involving 11,825 personnel, were deployed to conduct checks at 58,393 premises.

These checks were done on supermarkets, restaurants, hawker stalls, factories, banks, government offices, as well as land, water and air transport terminals.

“The authorities also arrested 80 foreigners, six smugglers, and one ‘tekong’ (boat anchor) in a joint operation” Ismail said, adding that the government will take stern action against foreigners who tried to enter Malaysia illegally.

Regarding the mandatory home quarantine, Ismail said 28,063 people who arrived through KLIA were screened for Covid-19 from July 24 to Sept 12.

He said 69 people were sent to hospital for treatment, while 17,807 people were allowed to return home during this period. Some 10,187 are undergoing mandatory quarantine now.

