47 new Covid-19 cases reported

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry today reported 47 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the total number of cases to 9,915.

The positive cases include 45 local transmissions and two imported cases, the health ministry said in a statement today.

It said 28 of the 45 local cases involve Malaysians and 17 foreigners.

No new deaths were recorded today, with the country’s death toll remaining at 128.

Seven patients were discharged over the last 24 hours, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, with total recoveries to date standing at 9,196.

Noor Hisham said there are currently 591 active cases, with nine being treated at intensive care units and four needing respiratory assistance.

