Be careful, frontliners told after more infections among staff

PETALING JAYA: More cases of frontliners being infected with Covid-19 have been reported, causing health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah to urge frontline staff to take greater precautions.

He said frontline staff were among the new cases reported at the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster and Tawar cluster in Sabah and Sungai cluster in Kedah.

“All frontline officers are urged to learn from this situation,” he said in a statement today, reminding the staff to adhere to clinical guidelines and procedures while on duty.

There were 47 new Covid-19 cases reported today: 31 were in Sabah of which 22 were in the Benteng LD cluster.

One of the Sabah cases involved a health worker, and another was someone who sought treatment for influenza-like illnesses. Four cases were detected from screenings at health clinics, 2 at quarantine centres and one at a police station lock-up.

Noor Hisham told healthcare workers: “Remember, you as a frontline officer are the backbone of all our efforts in curbing the spread of Covid-19. Take care of yourself at all times.”

He said that, outside of working hours, frontline staff still faced the risk of infection from the community or other people. They and their families must also adhere to set procedures.

“In addition, continue to practice new habits and norms in curbing the spread of infections,” Noor Hisham said.

He reminded them that they should wash their hands frequently, use protective equipment when handling cases, practise social distancing in common rooms during breaks, and carry out disinfection and cleaning of areas frequently touched, as well as public areas.

