China bans horses from Malaysia following African horse sickness outbreak

PETALING JAYA: China has issued a ban on horses imported from Malaysia after the African horse sickness was detected in the country.

Also banned from entry are other equines and their products.

The sickness is believed to have spread from Thailand to Malaysia.

China will also step up inspection of vehicles coming from Malaysia to eradicate insects that might carry the disease, Reuters said, quoting a General Administration of Customs online statement.

China had said in April that it was testing horses in its border areas after the deadly disease was detected in Thailand.

Bernama had reported on Sept 5 that five horses detected with the African horse sickness in Terengganu had been put down to prevent the disease from spreading.

State Department of Veterinary Services director Dr Mohd Termizi Ghazali said this was the first case involving the sickness.

“We found that all these animals, aged between seven and 15, were infected with the sickness on Aug 27 after their blood samples were sent to the laboratory,” he told Bernama.

He added that to prevent the spread of the sickness, the department had conducted several inspections and tests in various areas.

Termizi also stressed that AHS will only infect horses and not humans.



