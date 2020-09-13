Couple held for extorting money over nude photos

KUALA LUMPUR: A couple suspected of extorting RM1,000 from a woman over nude photos have been nabbed by Petaling Jaya police.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the suspects, a 22 year-old man and his 23-year-old fiancee, were arrested at separate locations on Sept 11 and 12.

“On June 1, police received a report from a 21-year-old local woman who said that she was blackmailed by an unknown person who texted her demanding payment of RM1,000 in exchange for not spreading her nude photos and videos.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that she had previously shared personal photos and videos with her former boyfriend, and it was also revealed that the male suspect was a friend of this ex-boyfriend,” he said in a statement here today.

Nik Ezanee said that the victim had also made two separate payments of RM300 and RM400 to the suspect to erase her photos and videos, but despite making payments, the suspect continued to demand further payments.

Both the suspects are now in remand.



