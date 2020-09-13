Ex-CM Musa Aman a principled leader, says BN’s Annuar Musa

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa has hailed former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman as a “principled leader” after he decided against taking part in the state elections.

“Still the TSM (Musa Aman) factor is important in Sabah politics,” he said in a tweet.

Musa, the former Sungai Sibuga assemblyman, did not turn up at the Sungai Manila nomination centre where it was speculated he would stand.

Sabah’s longest-serving chief minister was among the notable absentees from Sabah Umno’s candidate list.

In July, Musa had sought to form the new state government after obtaining sufficient support to do so.

That move was stymied by his successor and Warisan president Shafie Apdal, who obtained consent to dissolve the state assembly, paving the way for fresh elections in the state.

