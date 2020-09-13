FT minister resets closing time for eateries to 2am

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said business premises in Kuala Lumpur may open till 2am throughout the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period in line with a decision made by the National Security Council.

He said this followed complaints received by KL mayor Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan that many businesses had suffered losses.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had decided to maintain a 12am closing time for restaurants and convenience stores, despite a decision by the security council allowing certain businesses to open till later.

Nor Hisham said the 2am closing times will go into effect tomorrow.

Annuar said he received many calls to investigate the source of the flash floods in Kuala Lumpur last Thursday. He added that he will be conducting a thorough study to solve the problem.

“There are some who say the source of floods are related to rapid run-off of water because there are many raised areas in KL. I would like to get further explanation,” he said.

Last Thursday, five areas in KL suffered flash floods after heavy rain. The areas were Lebuh Ampang, Jalan Raja Alang in Kampung Bharu, Jalan Gurney Kiri, Jalan Semarak, Lorong Ayer Leleh 5, Taman Ayer Panas and Jalan San Ah Wing in Kampung Semarak.



