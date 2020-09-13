Gerakan ready to join PN, says Dominic Lau

SEREMBAN: Former Barisan Nasional component Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia is ready to be part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition led by Muhyiddin Yassin, Gerakan president Dominic Lau Hoe Chai said today.

He said the decision had been agreed upon by party committee members at a central party leadership meeting in May.

“The matter was brought up at the meeting and it was unanimously agreed that we should be with PN. In fact, we had already expressed our willingness (to join PN) to the prime minister,” he said after opening the party’s Negeri Sembilan state delegates conference here today.

He said the party was waiting for a suitable time to discuss the matter further with the coalition.

In the 2018 general election, Gerakan performed badly, losing all 11 Parliament and 31 state seats it contested.

A month later, the party announced it was quitting Barisan Nasional to play the role of an independent and constructive opposition party.

Lau also said the party was now preparing its members for the 15th general election.



