Kuala Kangsar hit by flash floods, 104 people evacuated

IPOH: A total of 104 people from 20 families in Kuala Kangsar were evacuated and placed at three relief centres last night due to flash floods following heavy rain.

A spokesman for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said they were alerted about the flash floods in Kampung Lembah Padang Rengas at 10pm yesterday.

“When we arrived, the floodwaters were about a metre high, but they started to recede at about midnight,” he said in a statement today.

He said 39 of the victims, involving seven families, were sent to the relief centre at Asrama Risda, Padang Rengas. Another 39, from seven families, were sent to Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Stor.

The remaining 26 victims, from six families, were housed at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Talang Masjid.



