Learn from fall of PH govt, Hadi tells PAS members

KOTA BHARU: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang today called on party members to learn from the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government by strengthening the party’s cooperation with Perikatan Nasional (PN) in preparing for the 15th general elections (GE15).

He said only with strong cooperation can a stable government be formed.

“The PN government is carrying out a new vision through an interim government and is preparing to build a stronger government to be made by the people through democracy in GE-15,” he said in his policy speech at the 66th PAS Muktamar (general assembly) here today.

Hadi said the unification of the Muslim community through the establishment of Muafakat Nasional ,between PAS and Umno, which involved the merger of the two largest Malay/Muslim-based parties, had paid off with PN taking over Putrajaya.

“Now, we have caught the chickens that ate the spilled rice. So, do not repeat it in GE15 by letting go of the chickens, while the hands still smell of faeces,” he added.

To ensure victory, Hadi said the party needed to provide credible candidates to drive the future of the country, which will face bigger challenges, politically, economically and culturally.

For that, the party needs to provide candidates with the proper expertise and from different backgrounds, he added.

He also said no setbacks were experienced by PAS in its cooperation with other political parties as it was made in accordance with Islamic teachings.

Speaking at a press conference later, Hadi said PAS is prepared to face GE15 if it is held at any time and the party leadership at all levels had instructed the election machinery to be ready.

On the number of seats to be contested by the party, he said that had yet to be finalised and the matter would be announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin when ready.

On the Muafakat Nasional cooperation, Hadi said “there is a lot more that needs to be strengthened”.

Hadi said PAS would mobilise its machinery to help its allies in PN in the Sabah state elections.



