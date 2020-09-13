MA63 panel must be involved in oil and gas talks, says rep

KUCHING: A DAP member of the Sarawak MA63 committee has criticised a state minister for saying it is unnecessary for the negotiating team to meet and discuss oil and gas matters.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Irene Chang said the minister’s reasoning was “unacceptable”. She said state tourism minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is chairman of the negotiating team, should have insisted on full participation (in negotiating the matter).

On June 10, the committee had appointed a negotiating team headed by Karim to participate in talks with Petronas and the federal government to facilitate its advice to the state legislative assembly.

Chang said: “The minister is reminded that it was agreed and it was the expectation of all members of the consultative committee to be kept abreast of all details of negotiation through their active participation and involvement with all parties involved.

“It is not acceptable to take a back seat in the negotiation to any other party involved, including the state government executive negotiating team, and wait to be informed of the terms only after all details of negotiations have been finalised.”

Karim had said there was no need for the negotiating team to discuss oil and gas issues because it had already been addressed at the federal level.

However, Chang, who is also a MA63 committee member, said she and several other committee members had not been briefed and updated on the oil and gas negotiations.

Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How told FMT that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak state government had decided to deal with Petronas by exercising executive power.

“This is why I have withdrawn from the consultative committee of the MA63,” he said. He accused the state government of acting outside the purview of the legislative assembly and the MA63 consultative committee. “The conduct of such negotiation is unauthorised, illegitimate and improper,” he said.



