No quarantine for those returning from Sabah, says Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: No quarantine is required for people returning from a trip to Sabah, senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He dismissed as “fake news” a message widely-shared on social media saying that a 14-day mandatory quarantine must be followed because of Covid-19 infections in Sabah.

Ismail said that although there is a Covid-19 cluster at the Tawau detention centre, it only involved foreign detainees.

“They were detained in the prison and they did not mingle with people from outside,” he said, adding that the situation in Tawau is under control.

Ismail added Sabah is a green zone state, and it is safe for Malaysians to enter and return from Sabah, without the need to undergo quarantine.

The health ministry today reported 22 new Covid-19 cases in the Tawau detention centre. A total of 315 cases were reported positive.

A total of 3,408 detainees were screened, and 2,290 of them are still awaiting their results.

Yesterday, health minister Dr Adham Baba said the government will study if there is a need to impose mandatory quarantine on those who have gone to Sabah for the state elections.



