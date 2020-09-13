Non-Muslim PAS wing lauds its greater role in party

KOTA BHARU: The rebranding of the Non-Muslim PAS Supporters Congress (DHPP) demonstrates that it no longer wants to be seen as a mere supporter but to be considered as an integral part of the PAS struggle, said the wing’s youth leader B Balendran Bala Subramaniam.

He said the move also showed that the non-Muslim wing is one of the important parts of PAS.

“DHPP realises that the role of courting the non-Muslim community to represent PAS as a party that carries the Islamic struggle is not as easy as one might think. However, we try to understand Islam through the available Islamic education, lectures and ‘usrah’ conducted.

“The appointment of DHPP chief, N Bala Subramaniam, as a member of the Senate is a high recognition for DHPP, which has existed since 2010. Furthermore, the DHPP central chief has also focused on racial unity, in line with the president’s policy speech,” he said.

He said this while debating a motion of thanks on the president’s speech at the 66th PAS Muktamar (general assembly) at Pusat Tarbiah Islam Kelantan here today.

Balendran said the wing also played a role in looking after the non-Muslim community in Malaysia to represent PAS, a party that carries the Islamic struggle policy.

He said DHPP also fostered a respectful attitude, hence, PAS members needed to move forward to show love towards non-Muslims.

“Avoid criticising other religions openly because it can lead to racial tensions. The Lajnah Da’wah and Lajnah Perpaduan Nasional need to move forward in paying attention to this matter,” he said.

Balendran said to ensure that the wishes and hopes of PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang are achieved, he urged that DHPP should not only be established in all states but also in every constituency.



