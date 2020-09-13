Osman Sapian tells of casual advice from Muhyiddin

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Former Johor PPBM secretary Osman Sapian has spoken about some casual advice he received from party president Muhyiddin Yassin over his purported links to Parti Pejuang Tanah Air members.

Osman disclosed this when asked by reporters today on whether Muhyiddin had broached the matter of Osman being present at a Pejuang event in Slim, Perak, last month.

Osman, who is assemblyman for Kempas, said Muhyiddin had advised him in a casual manner when they met at the Johor state legislative assembly sitting on Thursday and today.

“He (Muhyiddin) said ‘take it slow, no need to speak much’” was Osman’s brief reply to reporters when met after the state assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar here.

Muhyiddin is state assemblyman for Gambir.

Last month, a video clip was widely shared showing Osman, who is head of PPBM Ayer Hitam, attending a campaign event involving Pejuang-backed independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi at the Slim by-election.

However, Osman was reported to have downplayed his presence at the event, saying that it was just an opportunity to meet old friends while holidaying and had nothing to do with political matters.



