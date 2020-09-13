Treetop girl Veveonah and parents invited to dinner with PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Malaysia Sabah student Veveonah Mosibin has described her honour at having received an invitation for her and her parents to dine with the Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin last night.

Describing Muhyiddin as humble and awesome, Veveonah said in a posting on Instagram that the invitation was a gesture of appreciation from the prime minister.

”Stay awesome!!!! It was such an honor for me & my parents to be invited to have dinner with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia. He is such a humble and amazing person. Thank you so much, Tan Sri,” her posting read.

Veveonah came to public attention with a video showing her going up a tree to gain internet access for taking an examination. Last week, controversy arose after doubts were raised about her video.



