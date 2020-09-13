Warisan sacks Keningau chief for standing as independent

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan has sacked its Keningau division chief Jake Nointin after he stood as an independent candidate in the interior Liawan seat.

The party’s secretary-general Loretto Padua said any member found contesting under another ticket or as independents will have their memberships automatically cancelled as it breached the party’s rule.

“I was told that on nomination day (yesterday), Nointin contested in Liawan against the Warisan candidate as an independent,” he said, in a statement here today.

Padua said the act was in violation of Item 7(3), 3.4 which stipulates that a person’s membership is rescinded with immediate effect when they contest in an election against a Warisan candidate without the party’s approval.

“Hence, Item 7 of the Warisan constitution clearly states that his membership in the party is cancelled immediately. He is no longer a Warisan member after his nomination was validated.”

Nointin is up against Warisan’s Rasinin Koutis as well as candidates from Perikatan Nasional and PBS in a seven-cornered fight for the Liawan seat.

Nointin was the Warisan candidate who contested and lost the Keningau MP seat to STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan in the last general election.

