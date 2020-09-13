Zuraida prepared to go to court over direct deals

SABAK BERNAM: Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said she is prepared to go to court over the direct deals issued under her ministry during the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

Speaking to reporters after a fire department event at Sungai Besar this afternoon, she said she was prepared to face the courts, following reports that businessman Tamrin Ghafar would be filing a suit against her.

“Oh, that is fine. If you want to take me to court, God willing, I will be prepared,” she said.

Previously, Zuraida had associated Tamrin with the controversial solid waste transfer station project.

She said Tamrin, as an adviser to Bumi Segar Indah Sdn Bhd, which was awarded the RM170.3 million contract for the project, had directly negotiated the deal with former finance minister Lim Guan Eng on Nov 26, 2018.

Tamrin, in response, said the solid waste transfer station project, which was alleged to have been directly approved by former finance minister Lim Guan Eng, was in fact negotiated by the Barisan Nasional government in 2017.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz had issued a statement last month outlining details of 101 projects, supposedly granted through direct negotiations by PH, worth RM6.61 billion.

It had listed the housing and local government ministry as awarding a RM170.3 million contract to Bumi Segar Indah to build, operate and maintain a solid waste transfer station in Taman Beringin, Kepong.

Zuraida had said she had no knowledge of the project and later laid the blame on Lim, stating that he had agreed to reduce the project cost by 10% and advised Bumi Segar Indah to approach the housing and local government ministry to formally make a proposal for it.



