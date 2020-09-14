31 new Covid-19 cases, 28 local infections

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry reported 31 new Covid-19 cases today, 28 local infections and three imported cases.

Sabah recorded the highest number of cases, with 25, including 17 from the Benteng LD cluster in Lahad Datu.

Only one case was reported in Kedah while the Bunga cluster in Negeri Sembilan also recorded four cases, involving ship crew members.

The new infections bring the number of cases to 9,946, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

Seven patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,203.

There are 615 active cases currently, with 11 admitted in the intensive care unit and five patients requiring respiratory assistance.

No new Covid-19 related deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 128.

