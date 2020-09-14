4 directors and factory manager to be charged over Sg Gong pollution

PETALING JAYA: Four company directors and a factory manager will be charged in court tomorrow over the pollution of Sungai Gong that led to water disruptions for some 1.2 million households in the Klang Valley early this month.

They will be charged under the Penal Code and also under the Environmental Quality Act.

Selangor CID chief Fadzil Ahmat said the five men would be charged at the Selayang Sessions Court in Gombak.

Four others who had been detained with them earlier had been released on bond, and would be made witnesses, he said in a statement today.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has also opened investigation papers over the incident, looking at possible elements of corruption involving enforcement agencies.

A factory suspected of causing the pollution in Sungai Gong is reported to have been operating without a licence since 2014.

Sungai Gong is a tributary of Sungai Sembah, which flows into Sungai Selangor from which raw water is drawn for four treatment plants supplying water to the Klang Valley. The plants had to be shut down when pollution was detected on Sept 3.



