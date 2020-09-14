608 held at pubs and nightclubs, 27 at private party

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested 763 people yesterday for flouting the recovery movement control order (RMCO), Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In a statement, Ismail said 746 of them were fined while the remaining 17 were remanded.

He said 608 of these arrested were detained at pubs and nightclubs, while 27 others were caught at a private party.

Those arrested also included 12 individuals who were detained for breaching the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), although it was not specified in which locality.

The others were arrested for not practising physical distancing, not registering customers upon entry, not wearing masks, operating their businesses beyond business hours, taking part in cockfight gambling and others.

Ismail also said police and army personnel arrested 71 illegal immigrants and four smugglers.



