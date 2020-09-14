Airbnb, hotel tiff to be overcome soon, says minister

MELAKA: Several issues between the hotel sector and Airbnb, including rules and taxes, will be resolved soon, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed.

He described this as giving a new lease of life to the tourism industry, especially hotel operators, who are more affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as they are bound by regulations compared with Airbnb operators.

It is also part of the government’s efforts to help revive the tourism sector in moves towards restoring the country’s economy, he added.

Discussions on the matter were ongoing among the tourism, arts and culture ministry, housing and local government ministry and the state governments, with a committee chaired by Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali tasked to resolve the issues.

“In business, we have to be fair to all. So, if one component is subject to various rules while another isn’t, of course this is not fair,” Mustapa told reporters after a dinner and discussion with stakeholders of the tourism industry in Bandar Hilir here last night.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali, state secretary Hasim Hasan and Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Jailani Khamis.

In another development, Mustapa said the government was finalising the 12th Malaysia Plan financial allocations for the states.

Citing Melaka as an example, he said it is seeking RM100 million for a cable car project and RM25 million for the maintenance of several tourist destinations.



