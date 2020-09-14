Foreign spouses, children of Malaysians can now apply to enter country

PETALING JAYA: The Immigration Department today announced that foreign spouses and children of Malaysian citizens who do not have a long-term social visit pass can now apply for entry into the country.

In a statement today, immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the move was in line with the government’s decision announced on Aug 25 by Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the matter.

“However, they (foreign spouses and children of Malaysians) are required to apply for a long-term social visit pass once they have completed their quarantine as set out by the health ministry,” he said.

He said applications must be sent via email to [email protected]

Applicants who are allowed to enter the country under this category include foreign wives, husbands and children of Malaysians or Malaysian permanent residents.

In addition, their marriages ought to have been registered with the National Registration Department, state Islamic Affairs Department or the Malaysian high commission.

Khairul said only applicants from countries that are allowed to enter Malaysia would be considered.

“For countries that are subject to entry restrictions, the applications will not be considered until there is a decision to lift the entry restrictions for these countries,” he said.

Since Sept 7, the government has imposed an entry ban on citizens of countries recording more than 150,000 cases of Covid-19.

Among the countries on the list are the US, Brazil, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Bangladesh.

This is in addition to the three countries announced previously, namely India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

